"Modi ji does not like my words; twisted meaning": Rahul Gandhi clarifies his 'Shakti' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distorting his 'Shakti' remark that stirred controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and said that he was speaking about the power whose mask is none other than the Prime Minister. "Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The power that I mentioned, the power that we are fighting, it's mask is none other than Modi ji," the Congress leader posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, had raised concerns about the operation of Electronic Voting Machines, to emphasize the Opposition's struggle against the might of the state. "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said in an address in Mumbai.

Clarifying his remark, Rahul Gandhi said that the power he was talking about was not any religious but the power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. "It is a power that has captured India's voice, institutions, CBI, I-T department, ED, Election Commission, media, industries and constitutional structure. For this power, Narendra Modi waives off loans worth thousands of crore rupees while a farmer is forced to commit suicide on not being able to pay loans worth few thousand rupees," the Congress leader said in his post.

Alleging PM Modi for auctioning the country's property with the use of the same power, the Wayanad MP said, "The same power is given India's ports, India's airports, while India's youth is given the gift of Agniveer, which breaks his courage. While saluting the same power day and night, the country's media suppresses the truth. Narendra Modi ji, a slave of the same power, imposes GST on the poor of the country, without controlling inflation, he auctions the country's property to increase that power." "I recognize that power, Narendra Modi ji also recognizes that power. It is not a religious power, it's the power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. That's why whenever I raise my voice against him, Modi ji and his machine of lies get upset and enraged," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark and said that he is willing to sacrifice his life for 'Shakti'. Addressing a rally in Jagtial, the Prime Minister said that it was an honour for him that Nari Shakti has gathered to bless and support him.

"The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'," PM Modi said. He further said that his government dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'.

"Can someone talk about the destruction of 'Shakti'?...We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'...The fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship 'Shakti'...'Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'," he added. The Prime Minister further said that on the one hand there are people who talk about the destruction of power while on the other hand there are people who worship Shakti.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)