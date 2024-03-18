BJP, Cong demand probe into allegations of question paper leak in JPSC exam

The opposition BJP and the Congress, a constituent of Jharkhand's ruling coalition on Monday demanded a probe into the allegation of question paper leak during the preliminary examination of the state's Public Service Commission. The BJP has demanded a CBI probe and cancellation of the examination that was held on Sunday.

A section of job aspirants created a ruckus in some examination centres in Chatra, Jamtara and Dhanbad districts on Sunday, alleging that the question paper of the Jharkhand PSC preliminary examination was leaked.

A purported video also went viral in which students were seen writing papers outside the examination hall in Jamtara district. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by PTI.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday wrote to state Chief Secretary L Khiangte seeking CBI probe into the alleged paper leak incident.

"In the last 4 years, no such examination has been conducted in which there were no cheating, irregularities or anomalies," he said in the letter.

''This is not a simple case of question paper leak but a well-planned scam. Earlier, we have seen question paper leaks in JSSC's Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination where political connections with government machinery are being suspected,'' BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash told PTI.

He said that the party has also demanded a CBI probe into the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) incident and the cancellation of the preliminary examination.

"We know that the government will not go for a CBI probe. The chief minister knows that if the CBI investigates the case, several ruling party leaders will be found involved in it," Prakash alleged.

Meanwhile, the working president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, Bandhu Tirkey, said that the state government should order a thorough investigation into this matter and take strict action on a priority basis.

Talking to reporters here, he said that such incidents ruin the future of lakhs of students and also tarnish the image of the state.

"The BJP and its leaders are trying to set a false narrative in Jharkhand. So, the government should carry out a thorough probe to find out the fact," Tirkey, a member of the Jharkhand Government Coordination Committee, said.

Central spokesperson of the ruling JMM, Supriyo Bhattacharya, said in a press conference that a rumour has been spread to defame the government.

"It will be exposed soon," he said.

