EU Foreign Ministers support taking revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, EU's Borrell says

The Foreign Ministers of the European Union's member states strongly support taking the revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"I am not saying there was unanimity but (there was) a strong consensus to take this decision," Borrell told reporters on Monday after a meeting with the ministers held in Brussels.

