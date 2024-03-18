EU Foreign Ministers support taking revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, EU's Borrell says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:40 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The Foreign Ministers of the European Union's member states strongly support taking the revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"I am not saying there was unanimity but (there was) a strong consensus to take this decision," Borrell told reporters on Monday after a meeting with the ministers held in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Josep Borrell
- Borrell
- Brussels
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel is provoking famine in Gaza, EU's Borrell says
EU's Borrell: hoping for agreement on sanctions on Hamas, violent West Bank settlers
EU foreign policy chief Borrell, in Washington, says outcome of Ukraine war will be decided this spring and summer
Russian election based on repression and intimidation, EU's Borrell says
EU's Borrell says US must put more pressure on Israel over Gaza aid