People exude confidence in PM Modi during Coimbatore roadshow, say 'Will surely be PM third time'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Monday, the excited crowd gathered to get a glimpse of him, expressed confidence that he would win a third term in the Lok Sabha elections. A young woman who was part of the jubilant crowd described PM Modi as a "people's man," highlighting the strong connection he has established with the populace.

"As he (PM Modi) says ab ki bar 400 par, most probably he will win. He is a people's man," she said speaking to ANI. She also added that she has been waiting for hours to see the Prime Minister.

"I was excited to see PM Modi. I was waiting for a long time. I came by 4 pm. I was waiting till 7pm. He came and finally I saw him," she said. Another young man who was also a part of the crowd waiting for the Prime Minister said that the BJP will be winning 404 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"He (PM Modi) will, 100 per cent win this time. They (BJP) will get 404 seats. He fulfils whatever guarantees he promises," he said speaking to ANI. After PM Narendra Modi's roadshow, Dinesh, a resident of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu expressed confidence in PM Modi securing his third term.

Dinesh said, "PM Modi will get his third term. 400 plus is going to be achieved. PM Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of the guarantee." He emphasized PM Modi's unwavering commitment, stating that his guarantee holds immense significance. Dinesh urged those questioning PM Modi's accomplishments to examine the data.

"Those who say what PM Modi has done should look at the data," he said. After PM Narendra Modi's roadshow, Pravin, a resident of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu said, "I was really excited to see PM Modi for the first time because he has always been an inspiration. He has put India on the world map and has done so many good things. I think they (the BJP) will do better than earlier (in the 2024 elections) in Tamil Nadu..." Crediting PM Modi for elevating India's global standing, another youth, Krishant, suggested that there is no need for elections and the government can just proceed with the swearing-in-ceremony for PM Modi.

"There is no need for election. They are wasting money. They can conduct the swearing-in ceremony soon," he said speaking to ANI. Speaking about his electoral performance in Coimbatore, he added, "In Tamil Nadu, we are predicting more than 20 seats. In Coimbatore, it is going to be a clean Modi sweep."

"He (PM Modi) will surely be the PM for the third time," Pradeep Subramaniam, Coimbatore's Agricultural University PHD scholar said while speaking to ANI. Subramaniam shared that he has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and they are happy to receive the Prime Minister.

"I am very excited to meet PM Modi. I have recently joined the party. We welcome him very enthusiastically to Coimbatore. We are happy to receive him and see him here," he said. Speaking about the poll guarantees promised by PM Modi, another young man said that the Prime Minister never fails on his guarantees.

"He (PM Modi) never gives false guarantee. If he gives his words, he will definitely do it. For example, Article 370, CAA, Ayodhya Ram Mandir. For families, Ujjwala, Jal Jeevan- he has done whatever he has promised," he said speaking to ANI. One of the youths assembled for the road show, however, said that it might take some time for the BJP to make significant inroads in the state given that regional parties have been a major player in Tamil Nadu for a long time.

"His (PM Modi) performance here may be slightly better than previous elections. It may take time to penetrate into Tamil Nadu because regional parties like DMK and AIADMK have been ruling for so many years," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore was part of the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai and Union Minister L Murugan also accompanied him during the roadshow. A large number of spectators gathered in the area to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow. Notably, the BJP is without a major alliance partner in Tamil Nadu and PM Modi has already made five visits to Tamil Nadu this year ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The state will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19.

On PM Modi's public meeting, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said, "PM of the country started the campaign from Shivamogga, Udupi Chickamagalur, Davangere. PM's visit gives moral support and a big boost to win BJP seats throughout Karnataka. PM Modi's wave is such that the Congress is trying hard to find candidates and ministers are hesitating to contest the election. There is a Modi wave in Karnataka and throughout the country. Congress, which is in confidence, will get a big shock after the elections. The schemes and programs which have reached people without any corruption, have impressed the people of the state." (ANI)

