Left Menu

BJP clinches seat-sharing deal with PMK in TN

The BJP and PMK in Tamil Nadu agreed on a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with PMK receiving 10 seats. The alliance includes Vanniyar community-dominated PMK, which has significant influence in northern districts. Both parties have been part of the NDA for the past 10 years.

PTI | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 19-03-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 09:06 IST
BJP clinches seat-sharing deal with PMK in TN
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a seat-sharing deal with the Dr S Ramadoss-headed Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, allotting 10 seats to the regional party.

BJP state president K Annamalai and PMK founder Ramadoss signed the pact at the Thailapuram residence of the latter here.

The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has significant influence in some of the northern districts of the state.

As per the understanding, ''PMK will fight from 10 seats in Tamil Nadu in the NDA,'' Annamalai later told reporters in a joint press briefing with PMK President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

Both leaders insisted that the PMK has been in the NDA for the past 10 years, fighting the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a constituent of the BJP-led bloc.

Annamalai heaped praises on Ramadoss, saying he wanted to implement ''revolutionary'' ideas for the benefit of the society which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing presently.

Union Minister L Murugan was present during the meeting between the top leaders of the two parties.

Ramadoss could join the PM at a rally slated later in nearby Salem district on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EPA to ban last form of asbestos used in US and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EP...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024