LS polls: Three turncoats among five candidates announced by Cong for Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:05 IST
LS polls: Three turncoats among five candidates announced by Cong for Telangana
Three turncoats find a place in the list of five Lok Sabha candidates for Telangana in the third list announced by Congress on Thursday for the 2024 elections.

With the announcement of the five nominees today, the total number of candidates named by Congress stands at nine out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Danam Nagender, G Ranjit Reddy, Sunita Mahender Reddy, Mallu Ravi and G Vamsi Krishna have been declared as candidates from Secunderabad, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool (SC) and Peddapalle (SC) respectively by the Congress.

Danam Nagender is a sitting BRS MLA who recently switched over to Congress, while Ranjit Reddy is BRS MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha. Sunita Mahender Reddy was also a BRS leader who had joined Congress recently. Mallu Ravi is senior Congress leader in the state, while Vamsi Krishna is a youngster.

Buoyed by its recent win in the Assembly polls, the Congress in Telangana is keen on winning a majority of the Lok Sabha seats. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had earlier said the party was aiming to win 14 seats out of the total 17 in the state. Congress is particular on bagging the Malkajgiri constituency as it was represented by Revanth Reddy before he became the Chief Minister. Polling in the Lok Sabha elections would be held in Telangana on May 13. Congress had won three seats from the state in the 2019 LS polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

