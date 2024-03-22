EU leaders call for immediate pause leading to ceasefire in Gaza
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-03-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 01:52 IST
European Union leaders called on Thursday for an "immediate" humanitarian pause in Gaza that would lead to a ceasefire.
"Strong and unified statement of EU leaders on the Middle East at #EUCO tonight!" Charles Michel, the president of the council, posted on social media platform X.
"The EU calls for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire."
