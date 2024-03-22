Left Menu

PM Modi leaves for 2-day visit to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday. Modi said on X that he will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister tsheringtobgay, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 08:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 08:06 IST
PM Modi leaves for 2-day visit to Bhutan
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday. He is scheduled to return on Saturday.

The visit is part of the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

He was earlier scheduled to leave on Thursday but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation. Modi said on X that he will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. ''I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024