"Delhi CM's arrest is BJP's political conspiracy", says Atishi

Terming the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the BJP's "political conspiracy," Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Friday said that it is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by the Central government. "It is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by Central government. Even the Jharkhand Chief Minister resigned before his arrest. In the country's history, it is the first time that after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the national convenor of a national party has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is the BJP's political conspiracy," Atishi said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

She further said that the party had faith that the Supreme Court would protect democracy in the country. "If this is not about damaging a level playing field, then what is it?...We hope that today as well Supreme Court will protect democracy in the country...BJP wants that Arvind Kejriwal should not be able to campaign in Lok Sabha elections...We are in touch with INDIA alliance leaders, they have expressed solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Minister expressed concern about the Delhi Chief Minister's safety and security. "For the first time in the country, a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal has Z+ security cover. Now he is in the custody of the ED of the Central Government. We are concerned about his safety and security," Atishi posted on X on Friday.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later.

AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest, while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. BJP leaders extended their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister, emphasising that "truth had to prevail." Moreover, the Delhi Chief Minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, moved to the Supreme Court. However, he did not receive any special hearing late at night.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that the battle has begun and said that the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a nationwide protest against the "illegal" arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The INDIA bloc parties came out in support of Kejriwal and criticised the BJP for using ED as a weapon against the Opposition.

On March 15, ED also arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member. (ANI)

