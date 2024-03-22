Left Menu

Several hundred Cong workers join BJP in Jamnagar

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 22-03-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 21:46 IST
Several hundred Congress functionaries on Friday joined the BJP in Gujarat's Jamnagar in the presence of local MP Poonam Maadam.

Maadam has been renominated by the BJP and is up against Congress' J P Marvia, who is an elected member of Jamnagar district panchayat.

''More and more people are now believing in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and therefore they have joined us. I welcome all of them to realise the promise of our Prime Minister to make Viksit Bharat,'' Maadam said.

''In all 22 leaders with over 400 supporters from different regions of Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency joined BJP. These include sitting corporator of Jamjodhpur municipality, former and current members of district and taluka panchayats, several current and former sarpanches among others,'' the MP said in a statement.

This decision not only increases the strength of the BJP in the region, but also increases the spirit of cooperation and collaboration in advancing the welfare of the people of Jamnagar, she added.

