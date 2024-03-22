Left Menu

LS polls: BJP announces support to regional parties in Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:17 IST
  • India

The BJP on Friday announced its support to the ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya in both the Lok Sabha seats in the state and the Naga People's Front (NPF) in one of the two parliamentary constituencies in Manipur in the upcoming general election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also support the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the ruling party in Nagaland, in the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

The BJP in-charge for the northeastern region, Sambit Patra, made the announcement on X.

''As per the instructions of BJP president J P Nadda ji, I am pleased to inform that BJP will extend its support to Lok Sabha candidates of NPP in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), to NPF in the Outer Manipur constituency and to NDPP in Nagaland in the ensuing parliamentary elections 2024,'' Patra said in a post on the microblogging platform.

The saffron party had unsuccessfully contested the two seats in Meghalaya and one seat in Manipur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The seats on which the BJP has extended support to the NPF and NDPP were won by the regional parties in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The NPP had won one of the two seats in Meghalaya.

Sources said the political upshot of ethnic clashes in Manipur might have prompted the BJP to support these regional parties in these constituencies with a considerable Christian population.

These state parties have often supported the BJP government at the Centre.

