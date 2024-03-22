Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, actor Govinda meets CM Shinde
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:49 IST
Actor Govinda met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai earlier this week.
Shiv Sena sources said the meeting took place three-four days ago.
Govinda, fighting on a Congress ticket, had defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2004.
The actor quit the Congress later.
