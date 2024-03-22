Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, actor Govinda meets CM Shinde

Actor Govinda met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai earlier this week.

Shiv Sena sources said the meeting took place three-four days ago.

Govinda, fighting on a Congress ticket, had defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

The actor quit the Congress later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)