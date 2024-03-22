Left Menu

Republican Mike Gallagher to leave US House in April, sources say

Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher is planning to step down from Congress in April, before the end of his term according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, a move that will narrow Republicans' already razor-thin majority. Gallagher, who chairs the House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, had already said he would not be running for re-election in November.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:40 IST
Republican Mike Gallagher to leave US House in April, sources say

Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher is planning to step down from Congress in April, before the end of his term according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, a move that will narrow Republicans' already razor-thin majority.

Gallagher, who chairs the House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, had already said he would not be running for re-election in November. But his decision to leave Congress early means the seat will be vacant for a time before the next election. Spokespeople for Gallagher did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Republicans currently hold a 219-213 House majority. However, Republican Representative Ken Buck is due to step down on Friday, narrowing the majority to four seats. When Gallagher steps down, that will narrow the majority further to 217-213, meaning that Speaker Mike Johnson can only afford to lose one vote in order to pass legislation if Democrats remain united in opposition.

The fractious Republican majority has proven difficult to manage, and Johnson has repeatedly relied on Democrats to pass critical measures, like a government funding bill approved by the House on Friday. Anger over that led Republican hardliner Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to threaten to call a vote to oust Johnson as speaker, six months after the party booted its prior leader, Kevin McCarthy. Gallagher communicated to staff he would step down on April 19, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters.

It was not immediately clear why he planned to step down early.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024