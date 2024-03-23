France's Macron condemns 'terrorist attack' in concert hall near Moscow
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2024 04:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 04:49 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack on Friday at a concert hall near Moscow, calling it a "terrorist attack."
Macron, in a statement, said he "firmly condemns this terrorist attack, claimed by the Islamic State."
He said in the statement that France stands in solidarity with the victims of the shooting.
