MP CM slams Kejriwal for not resigning despite arrest

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for not relinquishing the post of Delhi CM even after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal, who was held on Thursday and has been remanded in ED custody till March 28, is yet to resign as Delhi CM.

''The one who said he will fight against corruption and will jail dishonest persons is now in jail along with several of his ministers. But he is not ready to quit the CM's post and the Congress is supporting him,'' Yadav said in a poll rally in Jhabua.

Asserting that stalwarts like former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and BJP patriarch LK Advani resigned on moral grounds (after a rail accident and a false case, respectively), Yadav said even ''Kejriwal's guru Anna Hazare'' has expressed disappointment over the Delhi CM's deeds.

''On the one hand, there are such tainted people and on the other hand there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who is spotless and shining like the sun and considers 142 crore people as his family,'' the MP CM said.

Yadav was on a visit to Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur districts to hold meetings with BJP workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)