CBI doing its duty: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar on raids at Mahua Moitra's Kolkata residence

Amid the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting searches at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's residence in Kolkata, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar said that it was already suggested by the ethics committee and the central probe agency is only doing its duty. "The ethics committee has already suggested a CBI raid, and that is why it is happening, it is their duty. Whatever they are doing is perfect," Majumdar told ANI on Saturday.

Majumdar said that the matter is not only related to the cash-for-questions allegation levelled against Moitra but also about the internal security in the country. "There are allegations against Mahua Moitra that she shared the password to her account with some unknown person. It should be investigated. It is a matter of our internal security in the country. It is not only related to the cash-for-questions allegation. That is a personal benefit and related to someone's loss," the BJP West Bengal chief said.

Responding to the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) allegations that the raids are part of a conspiracy by the ruling BJP government at the Centre, Majumdar said, "It has already been proved that her account was logged in by someone outside the country when Mahua was not present there. How can TMC make that argument?" Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Mahua Moitra became the BJP's target after she raised questions about corruption by the Central government.

"This is vindictive politics by the central government and the BJP. Mahua Moitra raised questions against corruption by BJP and after that, she became their target. She did not even get a chance to defend herself in the parliamentary committee. They asked Mahua vulgar questions, and she was declared guilty in a one-sided manner," Ghosh said. Accusing the CBI of invetigating the case in a partial manner, the TMC leader said, "Now the case has been transferred to the CBI based on their old script. The CBI is investigating it now in a politically vindictive way."

On Mahua Moitra being selected as the party's candidate from Krishnanagar again, Ghosh said, "Mahua Moitra is our candidate from Krishna Nagar, she will contest and win. No matter what BJP does, Mahua Moitra will again become the Member of Parliament from Krishna Nagar." The CBI conducted searches at Mahua Moitra's residences and other places in Kolkata in connection with an alleged cash-for-query case. This comes after Lokpal on Tuesday ordered the CBI to investigate all aspects of the allegations made against Moitra in the 'cash for query' case. (ANI)

