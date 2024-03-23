Left Menu

BJP holds CEC meeting, to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha polls

BJP is holding a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) here on Saturday to decide names of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:11 IST
BJP holds CEC meeting, to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha polls
A meeting of BJP Central Election Committee was held on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP is holding a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) here on Saturday to decide names of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other members of the committee.

The BJP has declared four lists for Lok Sabha elections so far which had names of 291 party candidates. The last list contained names of party candidates from Tamil Nadu, which will go for the polls in the first phase of election on April 19. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections which will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. The BJP-led NDA is keen to win over 400 seats (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024