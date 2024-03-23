"Development has got new wings under PM Modi," says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while paying tribute to the great revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on their martyrdom day, said that exactly two years ago, the BJP government was formed in the state with a full majority, and he got the responsibility of the "Chief Servant" in the government. He said that in the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP candidate from Haridwar won with a huge majority. He urged the public to break all the old records in the upcoming general elections as well and set new ones. He said that in 2 years, the state government has taken forward many schemes by facing the biggest challenges.

He said that on the polling day to be held on April 19, by going in large numbers and voting in favour of the BJP, Narendra Modi will be made the Prime Minister of India for the third time. The Chief Minister said that, as per the appeal of PM Modi, we have to contribute to the slogan of 400 Paar on June 4. "The development schemes of the country and the state have increased under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he added.

"India's respect and self-respect have increased in the whole world. India's identity has been enriched, and development has gotten new wings. India is touching new heights and has emerged as a powerful country in the world," he added. Further appreciating PM Modi, he said that, as per his resolve, the Prime Minister has implemented the CAA law in the country. The grand construction of Ram Temple has been done. Article 370 has been abolished in Kashmir. Today, terrorism has been eradicated. Even after Corona, India's economy is the 5th largest economy in the world. Muslim sisters have gotten freedom from triple talaq.

The Chief Minister said that women had participated enthusiastically in the Matrishakti programme in the Haridwar district. Women have come to the programme and given us their blessings. A large number of Muslim sisters also thanked us for UCC; the credit goes to the 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand. He said that the vacant space under various flyovers in Haridwar is being developed as a sports zone. "Along with this, commercial complexes, parking, and parks can also be built under the flyovers. Lakhs of devotees pass through the Kavad Patti route. The Kavad Patti route is also being developed permanently. Work is going on on many development schemes at the level of HRDA. Apart from this, development work is going on in every field," he added.

Hitting out at the Congress party, CM Dhami said, "Congress has looted the country for many decades. After the Mughals and the British, it was Congress that made India poor. The corrupt governments of Congress broke all the records of scams. Every month, some big scams used to come to light during their tenure." He further lashed out, saying that Congress has always done the politics of nepotism and appeasement in the country. All the corrupt people have allied to mislead the country. But the public will take forward the development happening under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Modi ji has made alliances with every citizen of the country, with every Indian. The whole country is his family," he added. (ANI)

