In future too, we will work to spread this ideology, Akya said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 00:58 IST
Rajasthan: Former MP Gopal Singh Idwa joins BJP
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan, former MP Gopal Singh Idwa and several other leaders joined the BJP here on Saturday.

Idwa had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 general elections as the Congress candidate from Chittorgarh against the BJP's CP Joshi, the sitting MP from the seat.

At the same time, four independent MLAs – Chandrabhan Singh Akya (Chittorgarh), Jeevaram Chaudhary (Sanchore), Ganesh Raj (Hanumangarh) and Ritu Banawat (Bayana) – also extended support to the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Joshi, the BJP's Rajasthan chief, said, ''I welcome all the leaders to the family of BJP. I have full confidence that together we will make Narendra Modi the prime minister of the country again.'' Joshi added that the BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

Idwa said Modi has taken forward the ideology of nationalism in the country and his leadership has brought glory to India.

''I joined the BJP so that I can see Narendra Modi's vision of development moving forward,'' he added.

''We were working on the ideology of the BJP earlier also. In future too, we will work to spread this ideology,'' Akya said.

