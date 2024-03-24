Left Menu

Cong MLA from Nagpur district joins Shiv Sena led by Shinde; may be fielded from Ramtek LS seat

Ramtek goes to poll in the first phase on April 19.Parve joined Shiv Sena at Varsha, the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the presence of Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.Parve won the Umred seat in Nagpur district on a Congress ticket in the 2019 assembly elections.Notably, Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency is one of the few seats on which Shiv Sena led by Shinde and BJP have staked claims for 2024 polls.

Cong MLA from Nagpur district joins Shiv Sena led by Shinde; may be fielded from Ramtek LS seat
Congress MLA from Umred constituency, Raju Parve, resigned from the party and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Sunday.

He is likely to be fielded from the reserved Ramtek constituency by Shiv Sena against Congress candidate Rashmi Barve, sources said. Ramtek goes to poll in the first phase on April 19.

Parve joined Shiv Sena at 'Varsha', the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the presence of Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Parve won the Umred seat in Nagpur district on a Congress ticket in the 2019 assembly elections.

Notably, Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency is one of the few seats on which Shiv Sena led by Shinde and BJP have staked claims for 2024 polls. This constituency, which falls in Nagpur district, was won by Shiv Sena (undivided) in 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

