Assam CM Himanta treated to lunch by ruling alliance's candidate

She said the menu included three varieties of fish, meat, koldil banana flower and pudina spearmint.Sarma toured various parts of the Barpeta and neighbouring constituencies to garner support for the ruling alliances candidates during the day-long visit.

PTI | Bongaigaon | Updated: 24-03-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 23:19 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was served a fish platter at Bongaigaon as went there to support to the ruling BJP-led alliance's candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

He was also treated to a number of local delicacies at the residence of Choudhury, a leader of the Asom Gana Parishad.

''Phani-da' (elder brother) treated me to a lot of fish. There was kaoi (a type of freshwater fish), chital and ilish (hilsa),'' the CM told reporters.

Asked whether he enjoyed the meal, Sarma quipped, ''Bou (sister-in-law) fed us. It has to be delicious.'' Choudhury, who is the incumbent Bongaigaon MLA and holds the record for being the longest-serving legislator in the state, will try to wrest the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency from the opposition Congress this year.

His wife Dipti Choudhury, who cooked for the visiting dignitary, expressed her pleasure at hosting the chief minister.

''The chief minister has come. Of course, it feels good. But I was also a little nervous as I did not know what he likes,'' she said.

She said the menu included three varieties of fish, meat, 'koldil' (banana flower) and 'pudina' (spearmint).

Sarma toured various parts of the Barpeta and neighbouring constituencies to garner support for the ruling alliance's candidates during the day-long visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

