Left Menu

Without gadgets and intense rivalries, poll campaigns were peaceful affairs in Goa: Former BJP MP

Election campaigns in Goa in the 1990s were marked with bonhomie and peace in contrast to the strong rivalry seen now, former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramakant Angle said on Monday.He became the first BJP MP from South Goa when he defeated Congress heavyweights Joaquim Alemao and Dr Wilfred DSouza in 1999.Elections at the time were personalised affairs.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-03-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 09:34 IST
Without gadgets and intense rivalries, poll campaigns were peaceful affairs in Goa: Former BJP MP
  • Country:
  • India

Election campaigns in Goa in the 1990s were marked with bonhomie and peace in contrast to the strong rivalry seen now, former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramakant Angle said on Monday.

He became the first BJP MP from South Goa when he defeated Congress heavyweights Joaquim Alemao and Dr Wilfred D'Souza in 1999.

''Elections at the time were personalised affairs. There were no gadgets. I had to travel across the constituency along with vehicles mounted with loudspeakers. Politics in Goa was peaceful and even the worst of enemies in the political arena were best of friends off it,'' he told PTI.

''The BJP managed to win both seats (Shripad Naik won from North Goa) in 1999 due to the strong Atal Bihari Vajpayee wave. Goa's first CM Dayanand Bandodkar and first Leader of Opposition Jack Sequeira were political adversaries but at a personal level, they shared a great friendship,'' said Angle, who has now retired from politics.

Reminiscing about how he managed to get Scheduled Tribe status for the Gauda, Kunbi, Velip communities in Goa, Angle said he submitted an application before the Centre and a committee was immediately formed to study the issue.

''When committee members arrived in Goa, they were given a warm welcome by tribals dressed in their traditional attire at the airport. The committee was convinced then itself,'' he added.

After Angle's victory in 1999, the BJP won the South Goa seat only once in 2014 when Narendra Sawaikar defeated Congress candidate Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024