Assam Congress Functionary Arrested for Alleged Fabrication of Amit Shah Video

A Congress functionary of Assam was arrested on Monday for allegedly sharing a ''fake video'' of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrested Guwahati resident, 31-year-old Reetam Singh, is associated with the Assam Congress and functions as the party's 'War Room Coordinator'.

The opposition party slammed the BJP-led state government, alleging that Singh was arrested in the midst of the elections only because he criticised the government's policies. ''Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetam Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

The arrest was made on a day when Shah is in the state capital to campaign for BJP candidate of Guwahati Lok Sabha seat -- Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a release that a case was registered at Panbazar police station based on a complaint regarding the circulation of a ''distorted and motivated'' post on X about Shah.

The case has been registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 171G (false statement in connection with an election) and 505(1)(b) (causing fear or alarm to the public whereby a person induced to commit an offence against the state or public tranquillity).

Section 66F of the IT Act (cyber terrorism) has also been slapped on the accused, Goswami said.

He said police have seized two mobile phones and one laptop from Singh's possession.

''Further investigation is being carried out,'' the CPRO said. The state Congress condemned the arrest.

''Arresting Reetam Singh is against democracy. Singh, who is a part of our 'War Room', was arrested in the midst of the elections only because he criticised the government works,'' chairman of the state Congress' Media Department, Bedabrat Bora, said in a statement.

Every person has the right to criticise the policies of a government and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah condemned the arrest of the young advocate while election campaigning is on, he added.

The party demanded immediate release of Singh, the statement said. An APCC spokesperson earlier said that the party is not aware of any fake video and ''it must have been shared in his personal capacity''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)