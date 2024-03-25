Left Menu

Bengal: Lok Sabha candidates celebrate Holi with people on streets

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 15:53 IST
Bengal: Lok Sabha candidates celebrate Holi with people on streets
  • Country:
  • India

Colours of Holi blended with the hues of different political parties on Monday as candidates tried to make the most of the occasion to connect with the people in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Smeared with 'gulaal' of different colours, several leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CPI(M) and other parties celebrated the festival of colours, known as 'Dol Yatra' in West Bengal, with common people on the streets.

Barrackpore constituency's TMC candidate Partha Bhowmick beat the 'dhol' at the head of a procession celebrating Holi, while his opponent Arjun Singh of the BJP went to Boro Maa Kali temple at Naihati to offer prayers.

CPI(M)'s young gun Srijan Bhattacharyya was also on the streets in Baghajatin area of Jadavpur constituency, from where he is contesting, greeting and sharing colours of Holi with others.

Most of the leaders, who were on the streets sans any political flag or slogan, claimed that politics was given a go-by on this day to celebrate the festival of colours and they were connecting with the people as fellow citizens.

''Today is the day of celebration and nothing else,'' BJP corporator Sajal Ghosh said.

State minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay participated in singing along with locals in his constituency as people smeared him with 'gulaal'.

Tapas Roy, who recently joined the BJP from TMC, and was on Sunday named the saffron party's candidate from Kolkata North constituency, tried to make the most of the day by engaging in people-to-people connect while celebrating the festival of colours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024