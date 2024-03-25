Rahul Gandhi will face 'same outcome as in Amethi', says BJP's Wayanad candidate Surendran

Pitted against sitting MP Rahul Gandhi in the April 26 Lok Sabha polls from here, BJP Kerala president K Surendran on Monday said the Congress leader will this time ''face the same outcome as in Amethi,'' where he had lost to the saffron party in 2019.

The mountainous Wayanad constituency is all set for a high-profile 3-way fight between Rahul Gandhi, CPI senior leader Annie Raja, who is the LDF pick and Surendran.

On Sunday, the BJP central leadership nominated Surendran to take on the two senior leaders of the INDIA alliance from a segment where the NDA candidate could garner only 7.25 per cent of the vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to the media after the announcement of his candidature, Surendran said Gandhi would lose in Wayanad this time.

''Wayanad is a constituency where there is a development crisis. Rahul Gandhi has done nothing for the constituency. He will meet the same fate in Wayanad as he encountered in Amethi last time,'' Surendran said.

Considered a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh for long, Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019 but registered an emphatic victory from this segment in his maiden electoral fight from the south. He defeated CPI's P P Suneer with a margin of over 4.31 lakh votes. BJP ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), had fielded its chief Thushar Vellappally, who polled only 78,816 votes.

''The central leadership has entrusted me with a responsibility. They have asked to take up the fight in Wayanad constituency. The people of Wayanad will definitely ask why the senior leaders of INDIA alliance are contesting aginst each other in the same constituency,'' Surendran said.

Meanwhile, Annie Raja said the Left parties do not decide candidature based on opposing candidates.

The BJP-led NDA was the last to announce the candidate for the Wayanad seat. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) had announced Annie's candidature long before the Congress party did.

''We are much ahead in the campaigning. We have reached out to all sections of society. The response of the voters boosts our confidence,'' Raja told the media.

Wayanad faces multiple issues, including a rise in human-animal conflict, among other factors, which may sway voters.

The ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress in the state have been seeking to amend the central Wildlife (Protection) Act to deal with wild animal attacks. The BJP and the central government claim the provisions are adequate and the state government just needs to implement them properly.

