Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi will face 'same outcome as in Amethi', says BJP's Wayanad candidate Surendran

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 25-03-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 18:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi will face 'same outcome as in Amethi', says BJP's Wayanad candidate Surendran
  • Country:
  • India

Pitted against sitting MP Rahul Gandhi in the April 26 Lok Sabha polls from here, BJP Kerala president K Surendran on Monday said the Congress leader will this time ''face the same outcome as in Amethi,'' where he had lost to the saffron party in 2019.

The mountainous Wayanad constituency is all set for a high-profile 3-way fight between Rahul Gandhi, CPI senior leader Annie Raja, who is the LDF pick and Surendran.

On Sunday, the BJP central leadership nominated Surendran to take on the two senior leaders of the INDIA alliance from a segment where the NDA candidate could garner only 7.25 per cent of the vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to the media after the announcement of his candidature, Surendran said Gandhi would lose in Wayanad this time.

''Wayanad is a constituency where there is a development crisis. Rahul Gandhi has done nothing for the constituency. He will meet the same fate in Wayanad as he encountered in Amethi last time,'' Surendran said.

Considered a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh for long, Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019 but registered an emphatic victory from this segment in his maiden electoral fight from the south. He defeated CPI's P P Suneer with a margin of over 4.31 lakh votes. BJP ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), had fielded its chief Thushar Vellappally, who polled only 78,816 votes.

''The central leadership has entrusted me with a responsibility. They have asked to take up the fight in Wayanad constituency. The people of Wayanad will definitely ask why the senior leaders of INDIA alliance are contesting aginst each other in the same constituency,'' Surendran said.

Meanwhile, Annie Raja said the Left parties do not decide candidature based on opposing candidates.

The BJP-led NDA was the last to announce the candidate for the Wayanad seat. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) had announced Annie's candidature long before the Congress party did.

''We are much ahead in the campaigning. We have reached out to all sections of society. The response of the voters boosts our confidence,'' Raja told the media.

Wayanad faces multiple issues, including a rise in human-animal conflict, among other factors, which may sway voters.

The ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress in the state have been seeking to amend the central Wildlife (Protection) Act to deal with wild animal attacks. The BJP and the central government claim the provisions are adequate and the state government just needs to implement them properly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024