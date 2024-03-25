Left Menu

LS polls: Congress releases sixth list, fields Prahlad Gunjal against Om Birla from Kota

He is seen as a very vocal leader and with his arrival, the Congress is expected to benefit in Hadoti region.With this, the party has declared a total of 190 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls starting April 19. The seven-phase Lok Sabha begin on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4.

The Congress on Monday announced its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Prahlad Gunjal from Kota to take on outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Congress also fielded Ramchandra Choudhary from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand, Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara and and C Robert Bruce from Tirunelveli.

Gunjal joined the Congress in Jaipur on Thursday in the presence of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Gunjal, a close aide of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, was the MLA from Kota North twice earlier but had lost the last assembly polls. He is seen as a very vocal leader and with his arrival, the Congress is expected to benefit in Hadoti region.

With this, the party has declared a total of 190 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls starting April 19. The seven-phase Lok Sabha begin on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4.

