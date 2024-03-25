White House says US not informed of any change in plans for Israeli visit

The White House on Monday said it had not been informed of any change in plans for an Israeli delegation to visit Washington, despite media reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had canceled the visit over Washington's abstention from a U.N. vote demanding an immediate ceasefire. White House spokesperson John Kirby said senior U.S. officials would still meet for separate talks with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on hostages, humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in Rafah. He stressed that U.S. policy had not changed, despite the decision to abstain from the U.N. vote.

"We were looking forward to having a discussion (about) alternatives and options to a major ground offensive because we don't believe that a ground offensive in Rafah is the right course of action," Kirby told reporters, when asked about reports that the other Israeli visit had been canceled.

