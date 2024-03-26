Left Menu

White House's Sullivan says he had 'constructive discussion' with Israeli defense minister

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 01:39 IST
White House's Sullivan says he had 'constructive discussion' with Israeli defense minister
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday he had a "constructive discussion" with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"I welcomed Yoav’s commitment to take additional steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Sullivan said in a post on the social media site X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

