White House's Sullivan says he had 'constructive discussion' with Israeli defense minister
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday he had a "constructive discussion" with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
"I welcomed Yoav’s commitment to take additional steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Sullivan said in a post on the social media site X.
