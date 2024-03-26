"Is this Mohabbat Ki Dukan": BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla on Karnataka Minister's remark on PM Modi

Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned Karnataka Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tuesday. Criticising the remarks, Poonawalla said it is this 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' of Congress, adding that the youth of Karnataka will give an answer to this in the elections.

"A minister of the Karnataka Congress, Shivaraj Tangadagi, has started a politics of threat while opposing the BJP. He said that any youth who supports PM Modi should be beaten and slapped. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Vadra and all the leaders of the INDI Alliance is this 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan'?" Poonawalla told ANI. Poonawalla questioned the Congress and asked whether it is going to take any action against his Karnataka Minister.

"This is not a coincidence, it is a well-thought experiment. Congress and leaders of INDI Alliance have spoken more than 100 abusive words for PM Modi and his poor community... Just to establish their own 'Yuvraj', a Congress minister is talking about beating the youth of the country. Is Congress going to take any action against this?... The youth of Karnataka will give an answer to this in the elections," he added. Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Monday said that youths who praise the Prime Minister should be "slapped" as the Bharatiya Janata Party government has failed to provide 20 crore jobs in 10 years, adding that the "BJP thinks that they can fool the public for another term."

Speaking at a meeting of Congress workers held in Karatagy, Shivaraj alleged that PM Modi came to power by "lying." "Two crore jobs PM Modi promised. Did he give it? They should be ashamed. Those youth supporters of his who chant 'Modi Modi', can slap them. They have run everything based on lies for the past 10 years," he said.

Further, he asserted that he will provide 2 crore jobs to the youth every year. "So they think they can fool for another 5 years. PM Modi promised 100 smart cities in India. Where are they? Name one. He is smart, he dresses well, he gives smart speeches. He keeps changing his outfits. Then a stunt by the PM-he goes into the depths of the ocean and there he does puja. Is this the kind of work a prime minister should do?" Shivaraj had said.

The 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be polled in two phases: on April 26 and May 7. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JDS fought together against the BJP but were still decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats while the Congress and the JDS won just a single seat each.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

