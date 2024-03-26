Congress candidate files nomination for Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency

Congress candidate for Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency S Supongmeren Jamir on Tuesday filed his nomination papers.

Interacting with media persons after filing the nomination papers, Jamir expressed confidence that the people will vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha election.

Elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will be held on April 19. Launching his election campaign Jamir asserted that the Congress will resolve the problems faced by the people of Nagaland including solution to Naga issue and Eastern Nagaland statehood demand after the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre. Addressing a gathering of party leaders, workers and supporters, Jamir said the Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in the state and BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has ''failed'' to deliver the aspirations of the Naga people. Both the governments are not serious about resolving the Naga Political Issue and also the demand of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) for separate statehood, he claimed, adding that they are ''only fooling'' the Nagas. The PDA government never had a mind and sentiment for the issues of the Nagas, he said.

''In every election, they have been making commitments without any solution to the Naga problem and so for how long should we allow them to fool the Nagas,'' he said while calling upon the people of the state to seize the opportunity to consciously exercise their franchise in the ensuing elections and oust the BJP government from the Centre, which has been playing with the sentiments of the people. Jamir asserted that the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi is very serious about solving the Naga Political Issue and the problems of ENPO.

Once the INDIA bloc forms the government, the Congress will take issues very seriously and will not take time unlike the BJP in resolving the issues of the Naga people, he asserted. Jamir called upon the party leaders and workers to unite and reach out to the grassroots. Congress is for secularism and the minority community and will continue to fight against corruption, he said.

