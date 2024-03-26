Only regional leaders like KCR, Mamata, Kejriwal can stop BJP, not Cong: BRS leader Rama Rao

Left Menu

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said it is only strong regional leaders such as Chief Ministers of Delhi and West Bengal Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee respectively and former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who are capable of stopping BJP, not the Congress.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-03-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 16:54 IST
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said it is only strong regional leaders such as Chief Ministers of Delhi and West Bengal Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee respectively and former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who are capable of stopping BJP, not the Congress. Addressing a party meeting here, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress party lost its strength and energy to counter the BJP. ''If one has to stop BJP, it is only the regional leaders such as KCR, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal who can do it. Congress is not powerful enough to stop BJP. Today, if you see all over the country it is only regional leaders who are able to stop the BJP,'' Rama Rao said. Taking a dig at Congress, Rama Rao said on one hand Rahul Gandhi says (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Chowkidar chor hai, on the other hand Telangana CM Revanth Reddy describes Modi as his elder brother (bade bhai). Rama Rao alleged that Congress tried to malign the image of BRS party during Assembly polls last year by unleashing a campaign saying that the regional party is the ''B Team'' of BJP. They tried to poison the minds of minority communities with malicious campaigns, he alleged. However, they could not succeed in Hyderabad which is a stronghold of BRS, he said. Attacking Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, the BRS leader alleged that Reddy did nothing for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment despite being a sitting MP of the constituency.

