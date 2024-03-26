PM Modi speaks to BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, lauds her as 'Shakti Swaroopa'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, who had highlighted the plight of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and lauded her as ''Shakti Swaroopa'', party leaders said.

Patra, who had raised voice against the alleged atrocities by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his cronies, was picked by the BJP as its candidate from Basirhat Lok Saha seat, under which the village falls.

Modi spoke to her about her campaign preparations and the support for the BJP among voters and other issues, while she narrated the ordeal of Sandeshkhali women.

He hailed him as ''Shakti Swaroopa'', they said. Shakti is a Hinduism term associated with goddesses like Durga and Kali.

Basirhat, one of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, is currently represented by the TMC.

Sheikh, who has been suspended by the TMC, and some of his associates have been arrested in connection with attack on ED officials and are in CBI custody.

