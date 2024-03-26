"BJP trying to spilt sections of society": Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Alleging the Bharatiya Janata Party of "trying to split the sections" in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that BJP is unable to "digest" the growth and development of Bengaluru. In an interview with ANI, the Karnataka Deputy CM alleged that the BJP is finding unable to digest the development of Bengaluru, hence 'creating problem for law and order in the state'.

"We have a very strong, effective government in Karnataka which is a secular bound state. Bangalore is a very peaceful city and the current state is also a very good state. We have a state anthem which clearly tells that we have to take everyone together. Elections are approaching. BJP is trying to split every section of the society. They are not digesting the development and growth of Bangalore and the state," Shivakumar said. The assault incident on a shopkeeper who was playing a devotional song at his shop in Bengaluru took a political turn with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

When asked about the BJP's allegations on the Karnataka government of failing on the grounds of law and order, Shivakumar said that the BJP which failed to get people's mandate in the last assembly elections is "trying to create an issue in front of media". "They have been thrown out from the assembly. They wanted to have their stake in the Parliament. So they are trying to see that law and order problem will be created. Just they are trying to make a lot of statements. Where no issues are there, they are trying to create an issue in the front of the media. According to me, nothing is there," the Congress leader added.

The Police have till now arrested five people in connection with the incident. The accused are booked for criminal intimidation (IPC 506), attempt to murder (IPC 307), intentionally insulting with intent to provoke breach of the peace (IPC 504) voluntarily causing hurt, and unlawful assembly (IPC 147). A 26-year-old shopkeeper was attacked by a group of six men for reportedly playing 'Hanuman Chalisa', claiming that the loud music will disturb 'Azan' prayers. The incident happened at Siddannagalli in Halasuru Gate police limits on Sunday between 6 pm and 6.40 pm.

The video of the incident went viral and netizens took to social media and poured in their comments. Taking to X, BJP condemned the incident, saying the Congress government in the state is 'anti-Hindu'. Hitting out at the Congress government in Karnataka over the law and order situation in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejaswi Surya on March 19 said that one must wonder as to why nefarious elements who want to create disharmony in society feel emboldened whenever the grand old party comes to power.

Referring to the recent incidents of the blast in Rameshwaram cafe, and the alleged raising of 'Pakistan Zindabad slogans' in Karnataka Vidhan Soudha, Tejaswi questioned the Karnataka government, "What message is this government trying to give?" "Two weeks ago, there was a bomb blast. A week before that, there were Pakistan Zindabad slogans. And today you have these unprovoked attacks on shopkeepers. What message is this government trying to give?" BJP MP said. (ANI)

