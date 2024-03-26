"There is no place for such language...": Sandeep Dikshit on row over comments against Kangana Ranaut

After a purported "objectionable post" was made against actress-turned politician Kangana Ranaut by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, party leader Sandeep Dixit on Tuesday said that there is no place for such language and remarks, adding that Supriya Shrinate has already clarified her position and is looking further into the matter. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit said, "Supriya has already clarified that she was not involved in this. She is looking into the matter. There is no place for such language, Congress is very clear on this isssue."

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate had courted controversy after an alleged objectionable post on actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on her social media account, with the BJP slamming the leader and demanding action against her. The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted.

As the controversy raged, Shrinate clarified that she could never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman. "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said.

Further, the Congress leader mentioned that some parody account on X has made this objectionable post. Ranaut, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, also hit out at the Congress leader, saying every woman deserves dignity.

"Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut said in a post on X. "We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudice; we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts; and above all, we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur. Every woman deserves her dignity," she added.

Earlier today, a delegation of the BJP met with the Election Commission of India to discuss issues related to discharging duties by the poll officials. "Our delegation met the Election Commission today. We mentioned the varied responses of the electoral officers in different states.The Election Commission will look into it,"General Secretary Vinod Tawde said.

Targeting the BJP over the employment data, the Congress leader Sandeep Dixit said that India is the only country in the world where an unpaid family worker is considered employed. "The government talks about the unemployment rate and how it has decreased. But the data they forgot to focus on was about unpaid family labour. India is the only country in the world where unpaid family workers are considered employed," he said. Earlier this month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the unemployment rate in India was double that of Pakistan, adding that this situation has been brought about by the poor financial policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which have resulted in the "destruction of small and medium enterprises in the country".

"The country is facing injustice on many fronts. There is economic and social injustice. Farmers are facing injustice. Our country is facing the worst unemployment rate in the last 40 years. India's unemployment rate is double that of Pakistan. 23 per cent of youth were unemployed in India and 12 per cent in Pakistan. Our unemployment rate is higher than in Bhutan and Bangladesh as well," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)