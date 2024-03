US seeks forfeiture of former Mongolian PM's New York apartments

U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday they are seeking to forfeit two New York City apartments purchased by a former prime minister of Mongolia with money siphoned off from a mining contract. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said former Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold and his family bought the two midtown Manhattan apartments for $14 million.

They said the money came from a $68 million mining contract awarded to Catrison, a company Batbold controlled through trusted intermediaries. Batbold served as Mongolia's prime minister from 2009 to 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)