Left Menu

Venezuela opposition leader Machado says Yoris remains coalition candidate in election

The coalition was left without a candidate in the race after the opposition was unable to access the electoral authority's online system to register 80-year-old Yoris before the expiry of Monday's deadline. Yoris was named as the opposition candidate last week by Machado, who won the opposition nominating contest by a landslide last year to run against incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, but has been banned from holding public office.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:53 IST
Venezuela opposition leader Machado says Yoris remains coalition candidate in election
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Venezuela Rb

Corina Yoris remains the major opposition coalition's presidential candidate in Venezuela's July elections, opposition leader and erstwhile hopeful Maria Corina Machado said on Tuesday, even though Yoris was not able to register for the contest. The coalition was left without a candidate in the race after the opposition was unable to access the electoral authority's online system to register 80-year-old Yoris before the expiry of Monday's deadline.

Yoris was named as the opposition candidate last week by Machado, who won the opposition nominating contest by a landslide last year to run against incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, but has been banned from holding public office. Asked if she would support Manuel Rosales, the current governor of Zulia province, who registered just before the expiry of a Monday deadline, Machado said she is taking decisions "day by day".

Rosales, who some in the opposition say has become too close to the ruling party during his governorship, belongs to the A New Time party, which until Monday had backed Machado. He is expected to hold a press conference later on Tuesday. A total of thirteen people, including Maduro, have registered for the contest.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024