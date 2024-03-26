"Congress doesn't have strength to stop Modi, only regional parties can": BRS leader KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that Congress alone cannot tackle the Bharatiya Janata Party adding that it is the regional parties which have the power to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan, KT Rama Rao said, "Congress party doesn't have the strength to stop Modi and BJP. That's why Mamata Banerjee in Bengal is saying Congress can't cross 40 seats. If anybody has the power to stop Modi, it's regional parties, it is KCR, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal."

On Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy remarks about Prime Minister Modi's governance in Gujarat, KTR said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls 'Gujarat model fake' while Reddy is busy praising it. "Rahul Gandhi said Gujarat model is fake, Modi's younger brother Revanth Reddy says he will take Telangana in the way of Gujarat model. Rahul also said liquor scam is nothing and Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is injustice but Revanth reddy said that liquor scam happened and it's good to arrest Kavitha," he said.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha to Judicial Custody till April 9, 2024. She was arrested recently in connection with Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, while sending her to Tihar Jail for 14 days, also fixed hearing on Interim bail plea for April 1, 2024.Kavitha appeared in court through Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, along with Advocates Nitesh Rana, Mohit Rao and Deepak Nagar She had moved an interim bail application, citing that examinations of her 16-year-old son are about to begin.

ED has alleged that K Kavitha along with others conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi Excise policy-formulation and implementation. In exchange of these favours, she was involved in paying Rs 100 Crore to the leaders of AAP. (ANI)

