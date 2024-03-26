Lok Sabha polls a contest between PM Modi's leadership and Rahul Gandhi: Fadnavis

Upcoming Lok Sabha elections are a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. Addressing a gathering in Gadchiroli after BJP candidate Ashok Nete filed his nomination papers for the Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) constituency, Fadnavis listed various achievements under the Modi government. ''This fight is not between Ashok Nete and Congress, but it is a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. I ask you whether the leadership of the country should go to Modi ji or Rahul Gandhi?'' he said.

The Congress has fielded Namdev Krisan against Nete, the sitting MP. Voting will be held in Gadchiroli-Chimur in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the east Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on April 19. Fadnavis also said Modi has created a world record by lifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last five years. He said India will become 'Vikasit Bharat' under Modi's third term where there will be no poverty, unemployment, or inequality, and where the dreams of people will come true. ''The last ten years of the Modi government were just a trailer and the entire movie is yet to come,'' he added. He listed various welfare schemes launched by the Modi government for the welfare of tribals, Scheduled Castes and OBCs. Fadnavis said Gadchiroli district, part of which is affected by Naxalism, will be transformed into an industrialised one in the next five years with scope for multiple employment opportunities without touching the water, land and forest of tribals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)