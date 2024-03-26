US national security adviser Sullivan met Israel's Gallant again, White House says
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 23:51 IST
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a second day of talks on Tuesday with Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant, the White House said on Tuesday.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as U.S. President Joe Biden flew to North Carolina that Sullivan and Gallant continued a conversation begun on Monday about Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
