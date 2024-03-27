Left Menu

Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam interacts with fishermen, assures them of resolving their issues

PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 00:06 IST
Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday met fishermen here on Tuesday and assured them of resolving their problems, including livelihood concerns.

Panneerselvam, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls as an Independent from Ramanathapuram with the BJP's support, said he would take up the fishermen's case when the BJP forms government again after the polls.

He interacted with the fishermen during his campaign in the constituency and exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would get elected for the third time in a row.

During the interaction, the fishermen sought an early end to the recurring instances of them being apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities who also impound their fishing vessels.

