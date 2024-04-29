Mikati unveils plaque at Rachid Karami Fair as UNESCO World Heritage site

In a momentous gathering at the Rachid Karami International Fair (RKIF), H.E President of the Council of Ministers, Mr. Najib Mikati, joined by Ministers, Members of Parliament, local authorities, and partners, celebrated the inscription of the RKIF in the UNESCO World Heritage List by unveiling the Plaque. This event served as an opportunity to present the Conservation Management Plan of the site, a crucial step towards preserving and revitalizing this architectural gem of the 20th century.

On January 25, 2023, the World Heritage Committee decided to inscribe the Rachid Karami International Fair-Tripoli, Lebanon, on the World Heritage List for it is an “outstanding example of world fairs that emerged in the newly independent Arab countries to express national pride and take part in the universal process of modernization”.

"This event is a source of joy for me and for all of you, as we affirm that the Fair is an important monument that we will preserve and maintain. This will be a starting point for further investment in this remarkable landmark in Lebanon." said the Prime Minister, Najib Mikati. "Lebanon appreciates art and values architectural engineering. This is why it was chosen as a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee this year responsible for selecting the world’s outstanding landmarks."

"The Fair’s history is a reflection of the history of Lebanon. It is a testimony of its glorious times in the period early 1960s - mid 1970s, the challenging periods that followed, including in times of conflict, but most importantly, it is a constant reminder of the creativity, the capabilities and the resilience of the Lebanese people and their determination to overcome challenges," said UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka." The cultural heritage preservation should not be considered as a luxury but as an investment in Lebanon’s future."

“Amid the significant challenges and multifaced crises the country has been enduring since 2019, in addition to the growing hostilities across the southern borders, it is imperative that we do not lose sight of our mutual commitment to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Goal 11 of the SDGs on “Sustainable Cities and Communities” calls for the protection of the world’s cultural and natural heritage.” said Imran Riza, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon.Due to the precarious state of conservation of most buildings, the site was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in Danger. Acknowledged for its universal cultural and historical significance, efforts should now be directed towards removing it from the current “danger” status. Following the official plaque unveiling, Costanza Farina, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Beirut presented the Conservation Management Plan to H.E Mr. Najib Mikati.

“The Plan represents the first concrete and strategic element of high-level policy support extended by UNESCO to guarantee the conservation of the site cultural and historical values in any future development process. It comes at a critical moment to support and contribute to the efforts of Lebanon towards the proper management of the Fair as a World Heritage Site in Danger,” said Farina. “It is our wish that this Plan will be used and referred to by the competent authorities, for any initiative related to the maintenance, rehabilitation, restauration, and development that the Fair fully deserves.”

“Modern buildings, like the Rachid Karami International Fair, face increasing pressure as their innovative building materials and techniques age,” observed Joan Weinstein, Director of the Getty Foundation. “Not only will the CMP help guide this work in Tripoli, but the exemplary planning and commitment of the team can inspire stewards who care for other 20th-century buildings in the region and beyond.”

The event concluded with a group picture and a tour of the Rachid Karami International Fair, designed to deepen the appreciation of its cultural and historical value as well as its urgent conservation priorities.

As the Fair embarks on this new chapter, collective efforts will resonate through its halls, inspiring future generations to cherish and protect our shared legacy.