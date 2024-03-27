Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 11:48 IST
Working to ensure money looted from poor in Bengal, attached by ED returned to them: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he is working to ensure that the money ''looted'' from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them.

Modi made this assertion in a telephonic conversation with Amrita Roy, a member of erstwhile royalty and BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, BJP leaders said.

''PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor goes back to them through whatever assets and money the ED has attached from the corrupt,'' a BJP leader said.

Modi said on the one hand the BJP is committed to uprooting corruption in the country and on the other all the corrupt have come together to save each other, BJP leaders said.

He expressed confidence that West Bengal will vote for ''Parivartan'' (change) in the state.

The alleged corruption of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress leaders is one of the main planks of the BJP in the state, as it has highlighted the arrest of some of them, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, and recovery of large amounts of money and other assets from them to target its rivals.

The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 in what was seen as a surge in its fortunes and it is looking to boost its tally this time round.

