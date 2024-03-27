Left Menu

TMC approaches EC on Dilip Ghosh's comments, demands cancelation of candidature

After Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh made controversial remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded that Dilip Ghosh's candidature for the Lok Sabha elections be cancelled. "We have three demands (before the Election Commission). First, the CO should give a show cause notice to him. Second, his explanation behind saying this should not be considered. The only point to consider is whether he has said it or not. And he said it. Thirdly, we demand that he be suspended within seven days and his candidature (for the Lok Sabha elections) be cancelled. This is because he is spreading pollution and instigating others," Kunal Ghosh said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Dilip Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency in this election. Speaking on the derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister, the TMC leader said that Dilip Ghosh is known for such controversial statements and is a "habitual offender."

"The comment made by Dilip Ghosh against Mamata Banerjee is very derogatory and disrespectful. He has been doing this regularly. He has become a habitual offender," Ghosh said. The former state BJP chief Ghosh, sought to clarify his comments saying he was speaking in a political context.

"This is not the first time that I have faced controversy over my statement, because I speak in front of those who commit injustice. Regarding the statement, I gave with regard to the Honourable Bengal Chief Minister, I would like to say that I do not have any personal dispute, grudges or ill will towards her" Ghosh said. "I had merely countered and questioned the political statements she has given to mislead people. The question is that many people have objections to my use of language and words. Our (BJP) party as well as other parties have called it unparliamentary. If so, I am sad about it," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TMC filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh for allegedly making controversial remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The TMC said that BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has violated the Model Code of Conduct by making personal remarks.

Earlier, while addressing reporters in Durgapur, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state, and "she must identify her own father". "When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father..." Dilip Ghosh had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

