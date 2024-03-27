Congress holds meeting for "Maharally" on March 31 against arrest of Kejriwal, Soren

All India Congress Committee General Secretary (Org) KC Venugopal on Wednesday addressed a preparatory meeting of Delhi and Haryana leaders for the "Maharally" at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi scheduled on March 31. The meeting was attended by AICC General Secy Incharge of Haryana and Delhi Deepak Babaria, PCC presidents of Delhi and Haryana and other PCC office bearers.

The rally is being organised to protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former CM of Jharkhand Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate and the freezing of the Congress' bank accounts. All the leaders resolved to make the rally a grand success.

In his post on X, Venugopal said that the suppression of democracy is unacceptable and INDIA bloc will fight against it. "In preparation of the INDIA Mega Rally at the Ram Leela Maidan, Delhi on 31st March, held a meeting with leaders from Delhi and Haryana at the AICC HQ today. The environment of authoritarianism and the blatant suppression of democracy is unacceptable. The people are disgusted with this. INDIA will never let it happen. We will fight back," he said.

Earlier today, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said "The law of India is equal for everyone. Everyone from their party (AAP), councillor to MP to MLA to Minister to Deputy Chief Minister are in jail and now the staunch corrupt Arvind Kejriwal is also in jail." Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) praying for the removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from holding the post of chief minister of the government of NCT of Delhi on Thursday.

The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday. The plea filed by one Surjit Singh Yadav through lawyer Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh stated that the continuance of Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam has degraded the credibility and image of the Government of NCT of Delhi in the eyes of the general public.

The continuation of Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Government of the NCT of Delhi will not only lead to the obstruction of due process of law and disrupt the course of justice but will also lead to the breakdown or the constitutional machinery in the state, the plea stated. The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded the next day to the ED till March 28.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

