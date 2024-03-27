"Congress will record a historic win in Rajasthan's Dausa," says Sachin Pilot

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the Modi government in the centre for ten years and the BJP MP from Dausa for 15 years have not paid any attention to the development of this area. He asserted, "The Congress party workers have tightened their waistlines ahead of the upcoming general elections. With the kind of connection we have with this region, we will definitely get the result of that on April 19. We have decided that we will win from Dausa with the highest vote count in the state."

He said that the Congress has not been able to win all 3 elections, and this is the 4th one, adding to which he stated, "This time we will record a historic win, and Murari Lal Meena will be MP from Dausa." Notably, the BJP released its sixth list of three candidates from Rajasthan on Tuesday, while the Congress released its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan on Monday.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase (April 26). The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.The counting of votes will take place on June 4.In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats. (ANI)

