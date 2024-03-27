BJP's Tejaswini Gowda resigns as MLC

BJP's Tejaswini Gowda resigned as Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday.

She submitted her resignation to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

According to party sources, Gowda, a former journalist, is upset over not being fielded as a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

She was said to be aspiring for the BJP ticket from Bengaluru North or Mysuru-Kodagu segments, they said.

There are reports that Gowda may quit BJP and rejoin Congress. However, she has not spoken about future course of action.

Gowda got elected from the BJP to the Council in 2018. She had joined the party in 2014 after quitting Congress, and had also been the spokesperson for the saffron party. Her tenure as MLC was to end in June 2024.

She was earlier a member of the 14th Lok Sabha (2004-2009) from Kanakapura Lok Sabha segment, which is now Bangalore Rural, from the Congress Party, defeating former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda of JD(S).

