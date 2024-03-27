LS polls: Congress declares 3 more names from MP; fields Pratap Bhanu Sharma from Vidisha

The Congress on Wednesday declared the names of three more candidates from Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, fielding former MP Pratap Bhanu Sharma against BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha constituency.

The Congress has given the tickets to Rao Yadvendra Singh, who will challenge Union minister and BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia in Guna, and former MLA Tarwar Singh Lodhi against BJP's Rahul Lodhi in Damoh.

With this, the Congress has so declared the names of 25 out of 28 constituencies it is going to contest in Madhya Pradesh. Khajuraho seat has been allotted to the Samajwadi Party in the seat-sharing agreement.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won 28 of the 29 LS seats in Madhya Pradesh. Rao Yadvendra Singh, who joined Congress about a year ago, is the son of former BJP MLA from Mungaoli Rao Deshraj Singh. Yadvendra Singh had lost the election from Mungaoli assembly seat in 2023 as a Congress nominee.

Pratap Bhanu Sharma won the Lok Sabha elections in 1980 and 1984. He will face former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Vidisha constituency.

The Congress has not yet declared candidates for Khandwa, Gwalior, and Morena seats.

The BJP has already announced the names of candidates on 29 LS seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)