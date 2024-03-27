LS polls: BJP announces election incharge and co-incharge for some states

For the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced the election-in-charge and co-in-charge for several states. Captain Abhimanyu has been appointed in charge for Assam, Nitin Nabin-Chhattisgarh, OP Dhankhad--Delhi, Dinesh Sharma--Maharashtra, M Chuba Ao-Meghalaya, Ajeet Ghopchade---Manipur, Devesh Kumar--Mizoram, Nalin Kohli---Nagaland, Abhay Patil--Telangana and Avinash Rai Khanna for Tripura.

Along with this, Shriraghunath Kulkarni has been made co-election in-charge for Andaman and Nicobar. Alka Gujjar for Delhi, Nalin Kumar Katil-Kerala, Nirmal Kumar Surana--Maharashtra, Jaibhan Singh, Pawaiya--Maharashtra, Sanjeev Chauraisa--Uttar Pradesh, Ramesh Bidhuri--UP and Sanjay Bhatia--UP.

Lok Sabha elections will be held across seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

