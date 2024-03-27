Left Menu

LS polls: BJP announces election incharge and co-incharge for some states

Meanwhile, it is an advantage for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls with around 79 per cent of Indians preferring a party-led NDA government over that of the INDIA alliance, according to the Asianet News 'Mood of the Nation' survey, which also said that Narendra Modi is the top choice for the Prime Minister's post.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:54 IST
Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
For the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced the election-in-charge and co-in-charge for several states. Captain Abhimanyu has been appointed in charge for Assam, Nitin Nabin-Chhattisgarh, OP Dhankhad--Delhi, Dinesh Sharma--Maharashtra, M Chuba Ao-Meghalaya, Ajeet Ghopchade---Manipur, Devesh Kumar--Mizoram, Nalin Kohli---Nagaland, Abhay Patil--Telangana and Avinash Rai Khanna for Tripura.

Along with this, Shriraghunath Kulkarni has been made co-election in-charge for Andaman and Nicobar. Alka Gujjar for Delhi, Nalin Kumar Katil-Kerala, Nirmal Kumar Surana--Maharashtra, Jaibhan Singh, Pawaiya--Maharashtra, Sanjeev Chauraisa--Uttar Pradesh, Ramesh Bidhuri--UP and Sanjay Bhatia--UP.

Lok Sabha elections will be held across seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

