Mumbai slum rehab spat: Piyush Goyal attacks Thackerays for 'anti-development agenda'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray for their 'anti-development agenda'' and for opposing the right of every slumdweller in Mumbai to ''a better life''.Earlier in the day, Aaditya Thackeray had latched on to a comment Goyal, the BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, had made in an interaction with a media house about pursuing a project to ensure his constituency is slum-free.

The Union minister had welcomed the idea of salt pan lands in Mumbai to be redistributed for slum rehabilitation.

Aaditya Thackeray had called it a ''very dangerous scheme'' and alleged the BJP was trying to remove slums and relocate those living in them to faraway salt pan lands.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said, ''Uddhav Thackeray ji and his son cannot dictate the fate of Mumbai. This city sustains the dreams and aspirations of everyone who calls it their home. Those who live in the slums of the city have every right to a better life.'' ''To oppose me for a vision that sees Mumbai transform into one of the finest cities in the world reflects their anti-development agenda. Their blind opposition to our bold ideas and commitment to take development to every doorstep reeks of a mindset to keep the people suppressed and deprived,'' he added.

Goyal said he was committed to providing a good home to every slumdweller and rehabilitating them where they live.

''The discredited, disheartened, demoralised and derailed leadership of Uddhav ji cannot provide solutions but only create discord in society,'' the Union minister said slamming the Shiv Sena (UBT).

