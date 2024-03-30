14 candidates to contest in two Arunachal Lok Sabha seats

A total of 14 candidates are left in the fray for the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh after the closure of the nomination withdrawal period on Saturday, an election official said here.

Eight people will contest from the Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency from where union Earth Sciences and Food Processing Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain told a press conference here.

Former chief minister and state Congress president Nabam Tuki is also contesting from the seat along with first-timer Toko Sheetal of Gana Suraksha Party and five independents.

A total of six candidates are vying for the Arunachal East seat. They are sitting MP Tapir Gao, Bosiram Siram of the Congress, Bandey Mili from Arunachal Democratic Party along with three independent candidates, the CEO said.

Sain, however, could not provide the report for the assembly constituencies as data from many districts were not available so far.

There are 60 assembly seats in the northeastern state, which will go to polls along with the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

The ruling BJP has opened its account in the electoral battle by winning 10 seats uncontested.

The CEO said that 55 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state to ensure free and fair elections.

In addition to them, police forces in the state would also be deployed for election duties, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)